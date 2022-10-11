Private Capital Group LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

