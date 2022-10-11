Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

