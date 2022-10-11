Private Capital Group LLC Sells 19,484 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,484 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,716,000 after buying an additional 1,109,932 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,676,000.

Shares of FALN opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

