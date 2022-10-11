Private Capital Group LLC Sells 27,435 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,435 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 538.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 473,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 399,386 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 268,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,745.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 173,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 164,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDN opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $25.28.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.