Private Capital Group LLC Sells 3,655 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,793,000 after buying an additional 9,264,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 325.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,278 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBS. Compass Point decreased their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.