Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.08-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.44 million. Progress Software also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.10 EPS.

Progress Software Trading Down 1.4 %

Progress Software stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares in the company, valued at $27,869.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,512 shares of company stock worth $817,901 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

