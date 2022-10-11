PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $14,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in PTC by 72.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,128,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,527,000 after purchasing an additional 474,578 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $43,148,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of PTC by 27.5% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,796,000 after acquiring an additional 327,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,426,000 after acquiring an additional 238,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PTC by 72.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,614,000 after acquiring an additional 192,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,012,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,325,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 272,100 shares of company stock worth $32,925,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $136.00. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $110.85.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Further Reading

