Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Trading Down 11.7%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) shares fell 11.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 2,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 76,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Stock Down 11.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises, as well as offers trust plans and asset management plans.
