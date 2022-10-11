Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 34,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 917,623 shares.The stock last traded at $42.04 and had previously closed at $43.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $515.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 22.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 41,502 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $2,835,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.