QuinCoin Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (QIN)

QuinCoin (QIN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One QuinCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QuinCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. QuinCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and $608.00 worth of QuinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuinCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 231.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034350 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QuinCoin Profile

QuinCoin launched on December 31st, 2021. QuinCoin’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens. QuinCoin’s official Twitter account is @quincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuinCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Quincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuinCoin’s official website is quincoin.org. The official message board for QuinCoin is medium.com/@quincoin.

QuinCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuinCoin (QIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. QuinCoin has a current supply of 7,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QuinCoin is 0.00087864 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $518.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quincoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.