Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.81

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 4193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,433,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 858,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 218,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 808,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

