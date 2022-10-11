Raven Protocol Trading Down 0.2% This Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $1.09 million and $301.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 230.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @raven_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol (RAVEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Raven Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,494,272,006.073109 in circulation. The last known price of Raven Protocol is 0.00026061 USD and is down -7.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $36.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.ravenprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

