Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.50. 113,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,552,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon Technologies



Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

