Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for easyJet (EZJ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for easyJet (LON: EZJ):

10/10/2022 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/3/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 565 ($6.83) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/27/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/26/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 805 ($9.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/6/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/5/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

easyJet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EZJ traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 295.50 ($3.57). 3,442,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,514,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 352.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 430.47. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81). The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

