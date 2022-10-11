Recession Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $21,176.03 (ECON)

Recession Coin (ECON) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Recession Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Recession Coin has traded down 54.8% against the US dollar. Recession Coin has a total market cap of $21,176.03 and approximately $13,155.00 worth of Recession Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Recession Coin Token Profile

Recession Coin’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Recession Coin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 512,948,700 tokens. Recession Coin’s official Twitter account is @recessioncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Recession Coin is therecessioncoin.com/#.

Recession Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Recession Coin (ECON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Recession Coin has a current supply of 750,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Recession Coin is 0.00004225 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://therecessioncoin.com/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Recession Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Recession Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Recession Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

