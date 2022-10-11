Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,600 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.83) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,900 ($83.37) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

