Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Increased to GBX 7,600 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 7,200 ($87.00) to GBX 7,600 ($91.83) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($87.00) to GBX 6,900 ($83.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,825 ($94.55).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,902 ($71.31) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,824 ($82.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,402.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,258.61. The company has a market capitalization of £42.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,388.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 73 ($0.88) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.08%.

In other news, insider Mehmood Khan bought 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,092 ($73.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,559.88 ($17,592.90).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

