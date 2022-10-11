Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Trading Up 2.1%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 43,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,643,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RWT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 9.7 %

The company has a market cap of $737.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.01%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.11%.

Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

