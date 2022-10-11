ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Rating) fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 18,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 67,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.85 million and a PE ratio of -9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech recycling company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

