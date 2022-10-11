Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on REG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.27.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $54.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $109,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 7.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

