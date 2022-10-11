Renewi (LON:RWI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $519.00

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 519 ($6.27) and last traded at GBX 519 ($6.27), with a volume of 160005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($6.52).

Renewi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £415.53 million and a PE ratio of 596.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 717.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 705.36.

About Renewi

(Get Rating)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.