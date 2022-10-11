Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October 11th (AAP, ABC, ALGT, AMGN, AQN, BDX, BOZTY, CXOXF, ELF, GETY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, October 11th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $169.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $279.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $257.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has 1.50 price target on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $350.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $320.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $178.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $177.00.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Wise (OTC:WPLCF) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a sell rating.

