Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fortinet (FTNT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) in the last few weeks:

10/11/2022 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $65.00.

10/7/2022 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

10/7/2022 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2022 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/21/2022 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/15/2022 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2022 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/7/2022 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.58. 6,369,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,431,352. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 11.0% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 34,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 10,759.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 27.2% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

