Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.93. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 25.81%.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $145,274.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,122.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resolute Forest Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 196,327 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 403,019 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 3.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,687,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,276,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Stories

