Reston Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,560 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 108,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.53. 1,445,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,290,778. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

