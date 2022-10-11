Reston Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 0.5% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VXF stock traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $127.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,455. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.56. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

