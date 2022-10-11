Reviewing Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) and Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG)

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) and Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Escalade and Topgolf Callaway Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalade 0 0 0 0 N/A Topgolf Callaway Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 75.34%. Given Topgolf Callaway Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Topgolf Callaway Brands is more favorable than Escalade.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalade $313.61 million 0.46 $24.41 million $1.70 6.26 Topgolf Callaway Brands $3.13 billion 1.06 $321.99 million $0.74 24.41

This table compares Escalade and Topgolf Callaway Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Topgolf Callaway Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Escalade. Escalade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Topgolf Callaway Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Escalade has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Escalade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Escalade shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Escalade and Topgolf Callaway Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalade 7.21% 15.47% 8.20% Topgolf Callaway Brands 4.02% 4.17% 1.98%

Summary

Topgolf Callaway Brands beats Escalade on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, Cajun Bowfishing, Karnage, Fletcher, SIK, BearX, and Rocket brand names; table tennis products under the STIGA and Ping-Pong brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brand names; and pickleball under the Onix, DURA, and Pickleball Now brands. The company also provides play systems under the Woodplay, Jack & June, and Childlife brands; fitness products under the STEP, Lifeline, Kettleworx, Natural Fitness, and PER4M brand names; safety products under the USWeight brand; hockey and soccer game tables under the Triumph Sports, Atomic, American Legend, Air Hockey, and HJ Scott brands; and billiard tables and accessories under the American Heritage Billiards, Brunswick Billiards, Gold Crown, Centennial, Cue&Case, Lucasi, Mizerak, PureX, Rage, Players, Minnesota Fats, and Mosconi brand names. In addition, it offers darting products under the Unicorn, Winmau, Arachnid, Accudart, and Nodor brands; water sports products under the RAVE Sports brand; and outdoor game products under the Victory Tailgate, Triumph Sports, Zume Games, and Viva Sol brand names. The company provides its products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, online retailers, traditional department stores, and mass merchants. Escalade, Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, Jr. in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

