RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Plans Dividend of $0.15

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 19.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $15.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 28.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

