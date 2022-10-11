Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Decreased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded up $3.73 on Tuesday, hitting $368.85. 15,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,234. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.22 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $402.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.39.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

