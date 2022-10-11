Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 590794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Royal Helium Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$48.55 million and a P/E ratio of -11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

