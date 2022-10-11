Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 19.22 and a quick ratio of 19.22. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 98.70%.

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,295,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 970,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,295,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $10,985,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,426,170 shares in the company, valued at $878,901,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,809,116 shares of company stock valued at $75,989,320. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 81.5% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 284,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.2% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $9,739,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

