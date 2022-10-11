RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT Lowered to $13.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded RPT Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $8.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 200.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 812.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

