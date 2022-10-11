Sageworth Trust Co Takes $57,000 Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 526,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 41.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 561,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 164,062 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Insider Activity at Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $102,768.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,718.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $462.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. Cambium Networks Co. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $36.15.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.