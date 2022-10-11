Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 3.9% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 239,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.51. 17,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,993. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05.

