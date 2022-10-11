Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,008 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,623,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.62. 70,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,894. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.