Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Boosted by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 5.9% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.20. 74,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,999. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.49.

