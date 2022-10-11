Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.24

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.24 and last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 6955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.