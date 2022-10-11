Scotiabank Raises Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$156.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$152.00 to C$156.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNI. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.83.

CNI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.30. 50,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $106.61 and a one year high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.32.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,891,000 after acquiring an additional 721,007 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

