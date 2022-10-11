SCP Investment LP Has $4.67 Million Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

SCP Investment LP decreased its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the period. The Container Store Group comprises approximately 4.3% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 1,090.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

TCS opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $254.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $262.63 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 32,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $210,936.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

