SCP Investment LP Reduces Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SCP Investment LP lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 0.2% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3,475.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of SLB opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.83.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
