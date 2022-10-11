Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Major Shareholder Sells $45,179.91 in Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $45,179.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at $14,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88.

On Monday, September 19th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $411,000.00.

Sculptor Capital Management Price Performance

Sculptor Capital Management stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,197. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.06 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -24.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 239,683 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 116,205 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

