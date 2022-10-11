Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.60.

SES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rene Amirault bought 9,700 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, with a total value of C$54,727.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,515,615.47.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 1.2 %

SES stock opened at C$6.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.12. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$4.58 and a one year high of C$7.58.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$355.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.93%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading

