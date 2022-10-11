Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,000 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after buying an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,677,000 after buying an additional 353,171 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,561,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after buying an additional 269,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,415,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,461,000 after purchasing an additional 92,067 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.76. 7,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $788.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.81 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.