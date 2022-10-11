Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 777 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.27. 398,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,497,368. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

