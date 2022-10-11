Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $276,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,018,000 after buying an additional 106,383 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 100,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 251,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.68. 37,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,670. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $77.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

