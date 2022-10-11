Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3,609.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,259,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,307,000 after acquiring an additional 229,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after buying an additional 277,002 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VYM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.76. The stock had a trading volume of 27,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,432. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.80 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

