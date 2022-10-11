Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,257,679,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after buying an additional 7,999,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after buying an additional 1,251,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after buying an additional 1,284,733 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.18. 823,891 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30.

