Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,638 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1,421.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 333,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,578,000.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.76 and a 200 day moving average of $244.46. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $292.05.
About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.