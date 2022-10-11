Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,638 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1,421.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 333,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,578,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.76 and a 200 day moving average of $244.46. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

