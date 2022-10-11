Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $81,052.45 and $23,349.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain launched on March 5th, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is https://reddit.com/r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sentinel Chain has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 197,269,665.856858 in circulation. The last known price of Sentinel Chain is 0.00041949 USD and is down -8.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $26,663.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sentinel-chain.org/.”

