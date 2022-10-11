SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Now Covered by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.11.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $24.09 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $56,576.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,283.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $512,228 over the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 307.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

